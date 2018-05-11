Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
The seedballs that could reverse Kenya's deforestation
One social entrepreneur hopes that by using specially-coated tree seeds, Kenya's lost forests can be restored.
Part of our series Taking the Temperature, which focuses on the battle against climate change and the people and ideas making a difference.
Video producer: Joseph Vaneeckhout; Producer: Pauline Mason
-
11 May 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window