'It was a nightmare, it wasn’t safe enough to drive'
Mwape Kambafwile's BMW 3 Series lost power while he was driving along. Initially he was left to pay for the repair. However BMW has admitted there was a problem with the electronics, and has recalled a number of models made between 2007 and 2011.
09 May 2018
