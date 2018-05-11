'It's not just a shoe, it's a piece of royalty'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

'It's not just a shoe, it's a piece of royalty'

Banker-turned-shoemaker Fred Deegbe says his custom-made shoe brand, Heel the World, is about more than just selling shoes. The BBC's Africa Business Report went to Accra, Ghana, to find out more.

  • 11 May 2018
Go to next video: 'I taught myself to make skincare products'