Million dollar idea: The light bulb
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

How the light bulb became a million dollar idea.

What was life like before light bulbs, relying on candles or gas lamps through the long winter evenings?

Most people credit American inventor Thomas Edison as the bringer of electric light. In fact, a couple of 19th Century British inventors got there before him.

Video Journalist: Jeremy Howell

  • 25 May 2018
Go to next video: Million dollar idea: The video game