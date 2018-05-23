M&S boss says firm too 'inward looking'
The chief executive of Marks and Spencer says the company's culture has been too "inward looking" and "corporate".

Steve Rowe also said the retailer had been losing younger, family-aged customers. The BBC's Emma Simpson asked him about those sobering admissions.

