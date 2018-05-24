Media player
Why is there a row about Galileo?
Britain may be denied full access to the EU's Galileo satellite navigation system on security grounds after Brexit. That could cost UK firms billions of pounds, and hundreds of hi-tech jobs.
Video journalist: Jeremy Howell
24 May 2018
