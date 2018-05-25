Zambia's mobile phone street sellers
In Zambia, the mobile phone sector is experiencing a boom. Until recently, the country had just two operators but now has four - with more expected - and the country's mobile phone street vendors are becoming increasingly concerned about the new competitors. Kennedy Gondwe reports.

