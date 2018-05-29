The 21st century cannabis industry
Video

Meet the farmer and retailer hoping to cash in on legal Californian cannabis.

It's been called 'The Green Rush' - the race to make money from marijuana.

California has become the world's biggest legal market for recreational cannabis.

Anyone over 21 can buy or use the drug, and licences are being granted to grow and sell it.

Meet a farmer and a retailer hoping to cash in on the new industry, despite the health concerns expressed by opponents of legalisation.

  29 May 2018