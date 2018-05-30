Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Paris moves to improve air quality
Cities across Europe are looking at ways to cut pollution and improve air quality - but none has gone further than Paris which has already banned older cars from its streets. Eventually, the plan is to outlaw many petrol vehicles and all diesels. So what do Parisians think?
-
30 May 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window