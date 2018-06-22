Media player
Switching to solar power in rural India
In India's Rajasthan, one social entrepreneur is working with local women to convince communities living without reliable electricity to switch to solar power.
Part of our series Taking the Temperature, which focuses on the battle against climate change and the people and ideas making a difference.
Produced by Divya Ayra and Aamir Peerzada
22 Jun 2018
