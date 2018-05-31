Media playback is unsupported on your device
Do you use 'rent-to-own' or high-interest lending services?

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has outlined a package of plans to address high-interest lending.

Shops that sell appliances and furniture for small weekly payments but with a high interest rate face a price cap, but the financial regulator will not rush to impose the same restrictions on bank overdrafts.

We asked people in Doncaster if they ever used the services.

  31 May 2018
