Trump wants 'free, fair trade'
Trump tariffs: US wants 'free, fair trade'

Donald Trump wants more trade which is "free, fair" according to former White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci.

He told the Today programme that the US is seeking "symmetrical", "unembargoed" and "population proportionate" trade deals.

  • 01 Jun 2018
