'If I need to do your job, I don't need you'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

'If I need to do your job, I don't need you'

Tabasco boss Tony Simmons warns employees that he won't micromanage them.

Video Journalist: Hannah Gelbart

See more at CEO Secrets

  • 04 Jun 2018
Go to next video: Do colleagues want to know the 'real you'?