Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
How YouTube is changing the face of beauty
More YouTube beauty tutorials are being watched every day than ever before. Are they changing what we buy and how we see beauty around the world?
Video journalist: Hannah Gelbart
-
07 Jun 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window