Emirates tests virtual plane windows

Video
Emirates Airline tests virtual plane windows
Will we all soon be flying in aircraft without windows? The airline Emirates has already unveiled a new First Class Suite on board its latest Boeing aircraft that features virtual windows - projecting in images from outside the aircraft. Could that mean the end of the plane window as we know it? Airline president Sir Tim Clark thinks the answer is yes.
06 Jun 2018
