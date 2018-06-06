Emirates tests virtual plane windows
Will we all soon be flying in aircraft without windows? The airline Emirates has already unveiled a new First Class Suite on board its latest Boeing aircraft that features virtual windows - projecting in images from outside the aircraft. Could that mean the end of the plane window as we know it? Airline president Sir Tim Clark thinks the answer is yes.

