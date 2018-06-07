Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
House of Fraser: 'We've got nothing left in the town'
House of Fraser plans to cut 31 stores around the UK. The move will be felt keenly in towns like Darlington which have already lost other big shops.
Video journalist: Jeremy Howell
-
07 Jun 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window