'Brutal' House of Fraser shop closure decision

House of Fraser shop closure decision 'brutal' says boss
Department store chain House of Fraser was faced with a "tsunami" of challenges, including the rise of online shopping, and so had to take the "brutal" decision to close 31 shops, chief executive Alex Williamson tells the BBC's Emma Simpson.
07 Jun 2018
