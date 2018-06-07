'Brutal' House of Fraser shop closure decision
Department store chain House of Fraser was faced with a "tsunami" of challenges, including the rise of online shopping, and so had to take the "brutal" decision to close 31 shops, chief executive Alex Williamson tells the BBC's Emma Simpson.

