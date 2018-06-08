Million dollar idea: The match

Media player
How the match became a million dollar idea
For thousands of years, mankind had to rub sticks together, or bang together flints, if he wanted to make fire. Amazingly, it was only in the 19th Century that the match was invented, giving people flames on demand.
The BBC's Aaron Heslehurst explains how it became a million dollar idea.
Video journalist: Jeremy Howell
08 Jun 2018
