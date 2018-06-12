Are drivers misled by semi-automated cars?

Video

To demonstrate the dangers of partial automation, Thatcham took a Tesla out on its test track at Upper Heyford in Oxfordshire. With the Autopilot system switched on the Model S kept in lane and slowed to a halt when a car it was following encountered standing traffic.

But on a second run the car in front switched lanes at the last moment, and the Tesla was unable to brake in time, running into a stationary vehicle. Luckily the only damage was to the dummy car.