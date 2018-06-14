Rolls-Royce boss: A difficult decision

Media player
Rolls-Royce boss Warren East: A difficult decision
Rolls-Royce chief executive Warren East, speaking to BBC business editor Simon Jack, says the engineering firm needs to cut jobs to stay competitive.
14 Jun 2018
