Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Transforming Asia's skylines
German architect Ole Scheeren is behind some of Asia's most spectacular buildings, including the Interlace housing complex in Singapore and China Central Television headquarters in Beijing.
He told the BBC about his design philosophy and how all his buildings "tell stories".
-
18 Jun 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window