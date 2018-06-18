Transforming Asia's skylines
German architect Ole Scheeren is behind some of Asia's most spectacular buildings, including the Interlace housing complex in Singapore and China Central Television headquarters in Beijing.

He told the BBC about his design philosophy and how all his buildings "tell stories".

