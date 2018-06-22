Airbus CEO: We need clarity on Brexit
Airbus CEO Tom Williams: We need clarity on Brexit

Airbus CEO Tom Williams has warned that the company could leave the UK in the event of no Brexit transition deal.

Speaking to Today, he said he was frustrated and concerned by the "lack of clarity" about what will happen after Brexit.

