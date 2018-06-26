Media player
Indian sex workers lose their bank
A bank for Mumbai’s sex workers has had to shut, leaving almost 5,000 women without banking options, as often they lack documents to open accounts in mainstream banks.
Produced by Pooja Agarwal; Filmed and edited by Jaltson AC
26 Jun 2018
