Innovation needs perfect timing
Launching new technology needs 'perfect timing'

Moixa makes batteries to power the home. They store solar energy, and energy bought from the grid at cheap rates. Moixa's batteries are now installed in over a thousand houses in the UK and thousands more in Japan and can significantly cut energy bills.

But boss Simon Daniel had to think long and hard about the best time to launch his new technology onto the market.

  • 02 Jul 2018
