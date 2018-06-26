Media player
The UK boss of BMW says a no-deal Brexit would push up the cost of its cars
Ian Robertson, BMW's special representative in the UK tells the BBC that customs arrangements in the event of a no-deal Brexit would push up the costs of its cars.
26 Jun 2018
