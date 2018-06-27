Media player
The boss of John Lewis Partnership explains why the retailer is making changes.
The chairman of the John Lewis Partnership Sir Charlie Mayfield told the BBC's Emma Simpson that in today's retail climate "just being adequate isn't OK and just being good isn't really good enough".
He said people were shopping differently and retail was "going through a period of adjustment."
27 Jun 2018
