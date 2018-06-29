New NHS app 'puts patients in control'
New NHS app 'puts patients in control of their own healthcare'

For its 70th anniversary, the NHS is unveiling a new mobile phone app which allows patients to make appointments with their GP and order repeat prescriptions. It will be available to download at the end of the year. Health Secretary Jeremy Hunt explains how it may benefit patients and doctors.

