Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
New NHS app 'puts patients in control of their own healthcare'
For its 70th anniversary, the NHS is unveiling a new mobile phone app which allows patients to make appointments with their GP and order repeat prescriptions. It will be available to download at the end of the year. Health Secretary Jeremy Hunt explains how it may benefit patients and doctors.
-
29 Jun 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/business-44660782/new-nhs-app-puts-patients-in-control-of-their-own-healthcareRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window