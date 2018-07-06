Media player
London's vegan food boom
The number of vegans in the UK has risen by 350% in the last 10 years.
The Travel Show's Ade Adepitan discovers there are now many places serving vegan food in London, including a vegan version of the classic British dish, fish and chips.
Veganism: Why is it on the up?
The Travel Show can be seen on BBC World News and the BBC News Channel.
