London's vegan food boom
The number of vegans in the UK has risen by 350% in the last 10 years.

The Travel Show's Ade Adepitan discovers there are now many places serving vegan food in London, including a vegan version of the classic British dish, fish and chips.

Veganism: Why is it on the up?

  • 06 Jul 2018
