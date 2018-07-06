Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Children baffled by Instagram and YouTube terms
The terms and conditions of sites like YouTube and Facebook require a reading age of at least 18 to be properly understood, the BBC has found.
The minimum age to use apps is 13.
Firms could be breaching European data rules, which require them to clearly spell out how they use personal data.
But many tech sites say they are working on improving the legibility of their legal documents by introducing easy-to-read summaries.
-
06 Jul 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window