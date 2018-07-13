Million dollar idea: Toilet paper
How toilet paper became a million dollar idea

For centuries, we managed to live without it. Now, the world works its way through 30 billion rolls of toilet paper every year. Aaron Heslehurst explains how it became a million dollar idea.

Video journalist: Jeremy Howell

  • 13 Jul 2018
