Million dollar idea: Toilet paper

How toilet paper became a million dollar idea
For centuries, we managed to live without it. Now, the world works its way through 30 billion rolls of toilet paper every year. Aaron Heslehurst explains how it became a million dollar idea.
Video journalist: Jeremy Howell
13 Jul 2018
