'Don't be do-gooders. Do things'

You can find Cafédirect's coffee on the shelves of several supermarkets. Part of the company's revenues goes to supporting coffee farmers in developing countries. But a business committed to charity must firstly be profitable, says its chief executive John Steel.

Video journalist: Jeremy Howell

  • 16 Jul 2018
