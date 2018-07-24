Media player
BBC Innovators: Africa's Invention School
Bernard Kiwia is the social entrepreneur behind Twende - an innovative incubation hub.
People who go to the innovator school in Tanzania have come up with more than 100 inventions including avocado oil presses, soap cutters and a wheelbarrow which distributes fertiliser.
This BBC series was produced with funding from Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation
24 Jul 2018
