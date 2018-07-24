BBC Innovators: Africa's Invention School
BBC Innovators: Africa's Invention School

Bernard Kiwia is the social entrepreneur behind Twende - an innovative incubation hub.

People who go to the innovator school in Tanzania have come up with more than 100 inventions including avocado oil presses, soap cutters and a wheelbarrow which distributes fertiliser.

