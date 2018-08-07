Kenyan girls' quest to transform their lives through sport
Playing football has been taboo for girls in northern Kenya. But human rights activist Fatuma Abdulkadir Adan is using the sport to engage women and youth to promote peace, and campaign against female genital mutilation.

She's doing it through her NGO the Horn of Africa Development Initiative, or HODI as it's known.

