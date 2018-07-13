Autonomous car's debut at Goodwood
Autonomous car is first to get round Goodwood circuit

History has been made at the Festival of Speed in Goodwood. An autonomous car has become the first to make it round the race circuit. And the car? An American roadster more than 50 years old. The BBC's Victoria Fritz was amongst the crew.

  • 13 Jul 2018