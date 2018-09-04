The maternity kit that's saving lives in Nigeria
The maternity kit that's saving lives in Nigeria

Adepeju Jaiyeoba gave up her law career to help prevent mothers from dying in childbirth in Nigeria by creating a life-saving maternity kit.

Warning: Please note this video contains distressing scenes.

This BBC series was produced with funding from Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation

  • 04 Sep 2018
