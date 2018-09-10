Media player
The kit that's helping children pursue their science dreams
As the child of a science teacher Charles Ofori Antipem yearned for bits of wires and batteries to play with, but now he is making a science kit that's helping school children to become scientists.
So far the Ghanaian inventor has sold more than 5,000 sets to schools across the country. It comes in the size of a textbook packed with an electrical kit.
This BBC series was produced with funding from Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation
10 Sep 2018
