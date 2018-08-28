What's next for this African teenage coding superstar?
Nigerian schoolgirl Tomisin Ogunnubi is impressing tech companies with her coding ambitions after coming up with an app that helps children who are lost find their way back home.

This BBC series was produced with funding from Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation

