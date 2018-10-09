Media player
Giving Kenyan female prisoners a second chance
Could allowing inmates access to tech lessons be a key tool in rehabilitation?
Entrepreneur Aggrey Mokaya believes his Change Hub programme, which teaches prisoners everything from coding to web design, will slash Kenya's high re-offending rates.
He wants to expand his scheme to reach the estimated 8,000 female prisoners in Kenya.
This BBC series was produced with funding from Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation
09 Oct 2018
