'We're giving these girls hopes and aspirations'
How do you persuade African girls that they can break glass ceilings?
By taking them up into the skies.
South Africa's first black female helicopter pilot, Refilwe Ledwaba, has set up a programme for young people interested in aviation and science as a career choice.
The Girl Fly Programme in Africa Foundation (GFPA) a non-profit organisation is aimed at making aviation an accessible career path for women.
This BBC series was produced with funding from Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation
25 Sep 2018
