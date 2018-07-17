Media player
Holiday credit card charges - and how to avoid them
Britons on holiday spend £1bn a year on fees when using their credit and debit cards abroad. There are ways to avoid them and have more to spend on holiday fun, as Simon Gompertz explains.
17 Jul 2018
