Million dollar idea: Plastic
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

How plastic became a million dollar idea

Plastic is the material of modern times, used in everything from toys to computers to weaponry. The first type of plastic was created in 1907, but who invented it and why? Aaron Heslehurst tells the story of this million dollar idea.

Video journalist: Jeremy Howell

  • 03 Aug 2018
Go to next video: Million dollar idea: Canned food