Trump likely to get economic growth win

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Trump likely to get an economic growth win, but for how long?
Donald Trump has long boasted he would usher in economic growth of more than 4%.
Economists are predicting that the latest GDP numbers, due to be released on Friday, may show just that.
But some are warning these figures may not be built to last, as the BBC's Paul Blake reports.
-
27 Jul 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/business-44977552/trump-likely-to-get-an-economic-growth-win-but-for-how-longRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window