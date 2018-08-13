Media player
Electronics boss: 'You need to think 10 years ahead'
Kinpo is a Taiwanese electronics giant. It employs 40,000 people and has a turnover of $36bn a year. It has developed some ground-breaking products, such 3D printers and a mirror that doubles as a computer screen. The key to success, says chief executive Simon Shen, is thinking far into the future.
Video journalist: Jeremy Howell
See more at CEO Secrets
