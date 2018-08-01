'I know the train's probably going to be late'
This week, train services scrapped after a timetable shake-up at Northern have begun running again - but passengers have been facing more cancellations.

The BBC spent the day with one rail user, 24-year-old Lorna, who spends £220 a year on her daily commute from Burnley to Leeds.

Filmed and edited by Simon Browning

