How Tuna the dog became an Instagram star
Meet Tuna, a Chihuahua-Dachshund mix. He went viral after Instagram featured him on its page and now has 1.9 million followers. He (and his owner) make money from merchandise sales, brand partnerships and events.

Video journalist: Cody Godwin

  • 08 Aug 2018