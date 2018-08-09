Make-up artist 'inspired by Hunger Games'

Media player
'The Hunger Games inspired me to become a make-up artist'
Seventeen-year-old Lila Childs says she was inspired by the Hunger Games films to become a make-up artist. She uses Instagram to showcase her work and to discover beauty brands. One of the brands she uses is Glossier, a direct-to-consumer beauty firm that's now worth an estimated $390m.
09 Aug 2018
