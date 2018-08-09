Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
How Ikea plans to woo India
Swedish furniture and home accessories giant IKEA has opened its first store in India.
It's located in the southern city of Hyderabad.
The company has said it's investing £1.5bn in India over the next ten years.
The BBC's Yogita Limaye visited the store.
-
09 Aug 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window