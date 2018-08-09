How Ikea plans to woo India
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

How Ikea plans to woo India

Swedish furniture and home accessories giant IKEA has opened its first store in India.

It's located in the southern city of Hyderabad.

The company has said it's investing £1.5bn in India over the next ten years.

The BBC's Yogita Limaye visited the store.

  • 09 Aug 2018