Cancer survivor grabs 'career opportunity'

Cancer survivor grabs Instagram opportunity
For many youngsters, Instagram can be a key source of income, particularly for those living in small cities. Adeline is a cancer survivor in north-east India who started posting creative videos as a hobby, and is now earning money through brand endorsements and video collaboration.
10 Aug 2018
