Cancer survivor grabs 'career opportunity'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Cancer survivor grabs Instagram opportunity

For many youngsters, Instagram can be a key source of income, particularly for those living in small cities. Adeline is a cancer survivor in north-east India who started posting creative videos as a hobby, and is now earning money through brand endorsements and video collaboration.

  • 10 Aug 2018
Go to next video: Make-up artist 'inspired by Hunger Games'