The woman behind 'Tinder for mums'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
The woman who created 'Tinder for lonely mums'
As the first of her friends to become a mum, Michelle Kennedy didn't have a network of other mothers to share her experiences with.
She had worked in high roles in tech start-ups and dating apps, as Director of Bumble and Deputy CEO of Badoo, so she decided to use her experience to help create a solution for modern mums.
More than a year on, Michelle's "dating" app Peanut has had more than 17 million swipes.
Video journalist: Hannah Gelbart
See more at CEO Secrets
-
20 Aug 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window