'I was forced to sleep in my car'
Five of England’s leading letting agents are discriminating against tenants on housing benefit, a report by Shelter and the National Housing Federation has found.
Stephen Tyler, who uses a wheelchair, said he was forced to sleep in his car because of such discrimination.
22 Aug 2018
